Easley officials discuss city budget

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley city officials discussed the proposed Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget during its May meetings.

City Administrator Tom Couch gave a FY2024-2025 budget presentation during Easley City Council’s May 13 work session.

A public hearing and first reading of the $20,897,498 budget was scheduled for the regular city council meeting that evening.

“It is a balanced budget,” Couch said.

Following a city council work session earlier this year, “we were $8.9

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login