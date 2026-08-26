Easley police chief discusses Flock cameras

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley Police Chief Brandon Liner recently discussed his department’s use of Flock Safety cameras.

The discussion came during Easley City Council’s Aug. 10 work session.

Liner said Flock is a “hot-button” topic right now. He said he doesn’t take lightly that “the public puts enormous amount of authority and trust with us in

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