Easley pushing mask campaign

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley officials are urging local residents and businesses to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as part of the city’s #MaskUPEasley campaign.

The city is encouraging businesses to ask customers to follow a set of guidelines intended to stop the pandemic as part of the campaign, which urges social distancing, frequent washing of hands and face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

After researching mask requirement ordinances, Easley City Council unanimously passed a resolution July 13 encouraging — but not requiring — residents to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The creation of a public awareness and education campaign was part of that resolution.

All establishments within city limits are encouraged to take the #MaskUPEasley pledge, according to a release issued last week.

“When an establishment takes the pledge, they will be given material, provided by the City, encouraging all who step into their establishment are following the guidelines set forth by City Council in Resolution 2020-15, as well as all CDC and SCDHEC guidelines as well,” the release said.

“I pledge to make sure my establishment, to the best of my ability, will adhere to the #MaskUPEasley Guidelines that have been set forth by City Council, which reflect the CDC, and SCDHEC recommendations,” the pledge begins. “Also, I hereby understand that I need to, as the owner of the business, ensure proper social distancing is taking place within my establishment, and that face coverings are provided to employees, vendors and patrons.

“I, the business owner will display our participation in the #MaskUpEasley Campaign on all entrances of the establishments,” the pledge concludes.

Establishments may sign up to take the pledge online on the Around the City section at cityofeasley.com or by leaving their information after calling (864) 855-7900, ext. 1008.

Easley Fire Chief Matthew Littleton recently shared mask-wearing tips on the city’s Facebook page.

“Remember, the CDC encourages social distance greater than 6 feet if possible, frequently washing your hands — and if you can’t do those things and you’ve got to be in social settings, then wear a face covering,” he said. “But there’s a right way and a wrong way to do this.”

Make sure the face covering is completely covering your nose and mouth, Littleton said.

“You’ll see a lot of people where the mask is below their nose or it’s not covering their mouth, or it’s kind of hanging from one ear,” he said. “That’s a big no-no. Make sure it’s properly on.”

No matter what type of mask or face covering you’re using, wash your hands before you take it off, Littleton said.

“You touch surfaces with your hands, and even if you wear gloves, you’re still touching those surfaces,” he said.

Wash your hands again after taking your mask off.

“Washing your hands is very, very important,” Littleton said. “Early on, the CDC said if you just practice washing your hands like you’re supposed to, you reduce your chances (of catching COVID-19) by 50 percent. That’s pretty good odds for me.”

Hand sanitizer “is not the first choice,” but should be used if you don’t have soap and water, he said.

Don’t touch your face if you can help it, Littleton said.

“When you’re taking your mask off and on, make sure you’re not touching your face — and also don’t touch the outer portions of your mask,” he said. “Don’t touch the inner portions of your mask.”

Remove the mask by touching its strings, Littleton said.

Wearing a face covering ensures that if you are unknowingly infected with COVID-19, “you’re not sharing that with other people,” he said.

“Remember, we’re doing our part to protect others, not to protect ourselves,” Littleton said. “Mask up, Easley.”