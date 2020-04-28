Easley reopens some buildings to public

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — The city of Easley has reopened some government offices to the public, but officials urge residents to continue taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks inside the re-opened offices.

The re-openings became effective Monday, according to a news release issued Friday.

“The City of Easley will modify services until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community while reopening some operations,” the release said. “The City still encourages business to be conducted through phones, email or other electronic means as much as possible.”

Access to public buildings will be restricted as deemed necessary, and site-specific restrictions will be posted at each city office, the release said.

City Hall and the planning and development, public works, court and police departments were scheduled to re-open to walk-in service beginning Monday, the release said.

“All visitors are asked to continue practicing social distancing measures and will be asked to wear masks to protect all parties,” the release said. “They will be available at entrances if needed.”

City Hall encourages application and payment for permits, licenses and fees to occur by mail, phone or online, the release said.

The city’s fire departments and parks and recreation facilities will remain closed, but can be contacted if in-person meetings are needed, the release said.

“All City of Easley parks and recreation centers (including the Bagwell Gym) will remain closed until further notice, with the exception of City trails,” the release said. “The Doodle Trail and Nalley Brown Nature Trails will remain open, but restrooms, shelters and play areas will be remain closed.”

All city of Easley athletic programs for spring 2020 are canceled “and refunds will be provided,” the release said.

“Parents are encouraged to contact Easley Little League and Easley Soccer Club about their decisions, but all fields are currently closed through May,” the release said. “Information on fall registration will be announced soon.”

City events are currently canceled through May, the release said.

“We are reviewing non-contact options for our Farmers Market and will send this information out as it is finalized,” the release said.

News related to the Fourth of July will be released as available.

City employees will take precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the release said.

Police officers will maintain social distancing during interviews and take non-emergency reports over the phone to minimize contact, the release said.

Jail visitation has been suspended. Large group training exercises and the Citizens Police Academy have been postponed.

Easley firefighters will wear additional personal protective gear during medical response calls and limit public access to fire stations, the release said. Firefighters will coordinate COVID-19 patient response protocol with EMS and hospitals.

Fire department public safety educational and training events are postponed.

The municipal court will reschedule bench trials through May and hold bond hearings at the jail. The court will also suspend traffic and criminal proceedings with a target date of June for cases, the release said. The court encourages payment of fines by mail, phone or online.

The Public Works Department is limiting employee-to-employee contact and employee-to-public contact, but will continue trash pickup using additional sanitation protocols, the release said.

Curbside recycling will continue to be suspended through May, the release said.