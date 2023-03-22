Easley shuts out county rival Pickens to take season series

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — With a chance to clinch the season series, the Easley Green Wave baseball team hosted Pickens on Thursday looking to take down their rivals and get a leg up on the rest of their league in conference play.

The Green Wave took care of business in commanding fashion, as they routed Pickens for a 10-0 win in five innings.

“These guys just work so hard,” Easley head coach Gill Payne said. “After the other night when we didn’t have a great game over there (Easley’s 5-1 series-opening

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login