Easley Spring Fling planned for Saturday

EASLEY — Downtown Easley is gearing up for one of its most anticipated annual events, as the Easley Spring Fling will return to Old Market Square on Saturday, April 11.

The festival will kick off at noon and run through 8 p.m., offering a full day of shopping, food and live entertainment. A wide variety of craft vendors will be set up from noon until 6 p.m., while food trucks and musical performances will continue into the evening.

This year’s entertainment lineup features a mix of local and regional talent. Luke Deuce will open the stage from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by Nathan Angelo from 2:30-4 p.m. The band Freebird will perform from 4:30-6 p.m., leading into the night’s grand finale with country artist John King, who will close out the festival from 6:30-8 p.m.

City officials encourage families, residents and visitors to make plans to attend the 2026 Spring Fling, noting that the event continues to grow each year as a celebration of community, music, and local business.

The Spring Fling is made possible through the support of its main sponsor, Prisma Health.