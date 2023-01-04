Easley teen dies in single-vehicle wreck
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CENTRAL — An Easley teen died in a single-vehicle accident last week.
Pickens County chief deputy coroner Heather Harrison identified the victim as Simon Landreth, 19, of Easley.
The collision occurred at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec 30 on U.S. Highway 123, about one mile north of Central, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Landreth was driving a 2011 Lexus SUV north on U.S. 123 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, Tidwell said.
Landreth was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Harrison said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.