Easley teen dies in single-vehicle wreck

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — An Easley teen died in a single-vehicle accident last week.

Pickens County chief deputy coroner Heather Harrison identified the victim as Simon Landreth, 19, of Easley.

The collision occurred at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec 30 on U.S. Highway 123, about one mile north of Central, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Landreth was driving a 2011 Lexus SUV north on U.S. 123 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, Tidwell said.

Landreth was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Harrison said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.