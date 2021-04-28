Easley to explore road user fee

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley officials will investigate creating a road user fee in an effort to get the roads the city oversees repaved sooner.

The issue was discussed as part of city administrator Stephen Steese’s budget presentation during a special called city council meeting April 20.

The fee would be “specific to the city, for vehicles that are registered inside the city limits,” he said.

“With the money we receive from the county, we’re on like a 50-to-55-year paving

