Easley welcomes the world

Senior League World Series to open play this weekend

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

EASLEY — An Easley mainstay since 2017, the Senior League World Series will be returning to Pickens County this weekend.

The tournament, which pits the best 13-16-year-old baseball players from around the world against each other, will feature six international teams and six U.S. teams and will kick off this Saturday, July 26, at the J.B. “Red” Owens Complex, running through Aug. 2.

As of press time Tuesday, the international division’s qualifiers had all been chosen, while all but two of the United States division teams remained in qualifier play.

The first team selected for the tournament was host S.C. District 1. The team, which is comprised of 16 of the area’s best young players, is looking to build upon its 2-2 finish

