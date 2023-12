By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREER — An Easley woman was one of two people killed in a head-on collision in Spartanburg County last week.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Amber Hendrix, 37, of Easley, and Gilbert Perez Ramos, 34, of Laurens.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, on S.C.

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login