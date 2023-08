By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman died Friday after being hit by a vehicle.

Pickens County deputy coroner Tommy Page identified the victim as Donna Brown, 62, of Brookway Drive.

The accident took place on U.S. Highway 123 at Williams Avenue at 8 a.m. Friday, he said.

Brown, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene and died of blunt force trauma, Page said.

The Easley Police Department is investigating.