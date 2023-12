EASLEY — Brittney Morgan of Easley has just released her newest book, called “Clues for Christmas, A Search for the Star.”

The book is an adaptation of a play she scripted and is full of beautiful illustrations by Shalindu Malishka.

Morgan is an established writer with six other publications under her belt. Although her newest book is aimed at children and the holidays, each book she

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login