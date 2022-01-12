Easley working on grass clippings fix
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — Easley officials are working on a fix that will allow the city to begin picking up grass clippings once again.
Citing expensive damage to the city’s vacuum trucks caused by grass clippings, Easley City Council passed a resolution announcing the city would stop picking up the clippings beginning Aug. 1 of last year.
Council members said the city would continue to work on a solution following the service’s discontinuance.
Councilman Kent Dykes discussed the issue during council’s December
