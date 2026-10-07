Easley’s Shuckin’ Shack helps fight blood cancers

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Last month, the Easley Shuckin’ Shack took part in raising funds for Blood Cancer United.

A leader in blood cancer research, support and advocacy, Blood Cancer United has a goal of enabling those with blood cancer to gain more than 1 million additional years of life by 2040.

The Courier spoke with Elena Rivera, general manager of the Easley Shuckin’ Shack location, during the “Shuck Cancer” event on Sept. 25.

“Tonight, we’re doing an oyster roast to benefit

Blood Cancer United,” Rivera said.

She said $20 of each wristband sold for the all-you-can-eat oyster roast would be donated to Blood Cancer United.

“That’s every person that comes through here tonight and enjoys these oysters,” Rivera said.

The evening also featured live music and raffles.

“Our employees or their spouses donated most of those items, and they’re all great, great things,” Rivera said.

Raffle items included a pool care bundle, oil changes, car detailing, golf gift cards, a date night basket and women’s self-care basket.

“Everything from the raffle will go to the donation,” Rivera said. “Blood Cancer United’s going to take everything that we raise across all Shuckin’ Shacks and it will be split and given to local patients in our area, whether it be covering a medical expense for them, covering gas to get to and from, food, basic things that you need and you can’t go to work for when somebody’s in the hospital.

“I feel like everybody in the world has a family member or friend who’s got some cancer of some sort,” she continued. “That’s why we push really hard, because it’s rare in this day and age to meet somebody who doesn’t know somebody who’s got cancer. That’s why we’re raising it, to look out for the people who are needing it.”

The Easley location had a goal of raising $4,200 for Blood Cancer United.

“I absolutely feel like we’ll meet it,” Rivera said. “Absolutely.”

The location hosted a paint and sip event earlier in September and had another scheduled for Sept. 30.

“It’s a way to give back without realizing you’re giving back,” Rivera said of event tickets. “And if you do realize that you already gave back and you feel inclined to give more, do so.”

Shuckin’ Shack raises money for Blood Cancer United in September every year.

Staff were accepting direct donations to Blood Cancer United during “Shuck Cancer.”

“Shuck Cancer” t-shirts and hats are also available.

“T-shirts are $30 apiece, and hats are $20 apiece,” Rivera said. “Every single dollar goes to the cause,”

Fundraising for Blood Cancer United ran through the beginning of this week, she said.

When the Courier spoke with franchisee Margaret Marcum on Tuesday, the total fundraising numbers weren’t yet in.

The cause is a personal one for the business, she said.

“Matt Piccinin, one of the founders of Shuckin’ Shack, suffered from a blood cancer and has survived it,” Marcum said. “He was diagnosed several years ago.”

In addition, Marcum has several friends who have had blood cancers.

Blood Cancer United was originally known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society before changing its name.

The fundraising effort was originally music-focused and saw the Fresh and Raw Tour combine national and local musicians to perform for the cause.

One year, the Easley location’s performing artists won a trip to Nashville, Tenn., Marcum said.

Planning for each year’s event begins in June, Marcum said.

Marcum and her husband, Don, own the Greenville and Easley Shuckin’ Shack locations, opening in Greenville in 2015 and in Easley in 2020.

The couple were both involved in the food industry, she said.

“We have a food background, and he’s always kind of wanted to own a restaurant,” Marcum said. “We met with Shuckin’ Shack in 2015 and just liked the concept.”

Learn more at bloodcancerunited.org.