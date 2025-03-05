Economist: US residents pay cost of tariffs

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — As the Trump administration makes good on threats to levy tariffs around the world, consumers in the United States bear the costs, according to a Clemson University professor.

The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce held its annual “State of the Economy” luncheon on Feb. 20 at the Easley campus of Tri-County Technical College, with Clemson economics professor Scott Baier as the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login