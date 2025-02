EASLEY — Easley Combined Utilities (ECU) announced that Water and Sewer Assistant Superintendent Brent Ellenburg has been recognized as the Blue Ridge Foothills District Operator of the Year by the Water Environment Association of South Carolina (WEASC) and the South Carolina Section of the American Water Works (SCAWWA) last week.

