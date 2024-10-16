Ed Leese making run for Pickens City Council seat

PICKENS — Ed Leese, a resident of Pickens since 2014, is running for a 12-month seat on Pickens City Council. Leese is a loving husband, father of four sons and proud grandfather.

He volunteers his time with a local unit of the U.S. Navy’s official youth program, earning the “Officer of the Year” award for the Southeast region (Washington, D.C., to Key West.)

Leese is a board member of the Upper South Carolina Council

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login