EHS student dies in wreck

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A 16-year-old Easley High School student died in a car accident last week.

Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan identified the victim as Jordan Deonte Jenkins, 16, of Springfield Circle.

Jenkins was a rising junior and multi-sport athlete at Easley High School, where his father, Mike Jenkins, serves as an assistant football coach.

A candlelight vigil for Jenkins Friday evening drew a large crowd, and the Easley

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login