Eight county schools rated excellent

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Education released its 2022-2023 School Report cards on Tuesday, showing every school in the School District of Pickens County scoring “Average” or better ratings. The Report Cards, available at screportcards.com, reflect data elements and student performance information from the 2022-23 school year.

The South Carolina Report Card measures the progress of schools toward the goals of the Profile

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login