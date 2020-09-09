Election board hears social media complaints

No changes planned after petitions calling for members’ removal

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — With the general election just two months away, the Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has once again been forced to deal with controversy.

The board, which has only served for a few months after the abrupt resignation of the previous board members in March, is now facing accusations of bias from some local residents.

Last month, social media posts by board secretary Lillian Boatwright drew scrutiny after some residents said they appeared to show her liberal political beliefs.

That scrutiny led Pickens County conservative activist Johnnelle Raines to launch a petition calling for Boatwright’s resignation, and the issue was a prime topic during the election board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Election board chair James Liddle addressed the

You must be logged in to view this content.