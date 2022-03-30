Election filing coming to close

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — As the two-week filing period for the November general election comes to an end this week, upcoming battles for local seats are starting to come into focus.

With incumbent Pickens County Council members Ensley Feemster and Trey Whitehurst not running for reelection, three candidates have put their name in the hat for the open council seats.

In District 1, which covers the Clemson area, Claiborne Linvill is the only candidate who had filed to replace

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login