ElringKlinger to create 294 jobs in Easley
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A company that announced it was coming to Pickens County last summer already plans to expand its local operations.
Automotive supplier ElringKlinger announced a $68.5 million investment that will create 294 new jobs.
ElringKlinger Group CEO Thomas Jessulat said last week “what we’ve started together last summer has taken shape in an impressive way and will continue to grow following
