ElringKlinger to create 294 jobs in Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A company that announced it was coming to Pickens County last summer already plans to expand its local operations.

Automotive supplier ElringKlinger announced a $68.5 million investment that will create 294 new jobs.

ElringKlinger Group CEO Thomas Jessulat said last week “what we’ve started together last summer has taken shape in an impressive way and will continue to grow following

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login