Embracing the lighter side this Thanksgiving

As we celebrate Thanksgiving this year, let us turn away from the toxic negativity that has darkened the view of the world for so many of us these days and embrace the lighter side.

There are a whole lot more good and wonderful things to be thankful for than there are things to be complaining about.

Need I list some of them? I think you already know pretty much what they are: sunshine, family and friends, the love of God, a comfortable standard of living — and that just about anybody