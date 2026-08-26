Empires come and empires go

Matthew 6:33 “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

In Bible studies, we cannot avoid the studies of the world’s great empires, both past and present. History documents those empires and all have fallen or lost their global presence.

Greed, imperialism, supremacy or implosion has destroyed them. Some lasted hundreds of years.

The British Empire began its power grab in the late 1500s. Colonizing Canada, several You must be logged in to view this content.

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