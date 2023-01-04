Enjoying the comforts of remaining the same

As God continues to move upon the earth, He has never stopped calling His children to be truth seekers, to speak His words and demonstrate His character. The painful fact is this does not happen automatically. There must be a passion to advance into God, and this means the closer we come to Him, the more we will become the best version of ourselves.

Most people have never really studied religious history and know very little about why we believe the way we do. The traditions the masses learn about God derive from what they have been told and very few have the desire to research on

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login