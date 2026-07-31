Entertainers inducted into SC Hall of Fame

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame has several new members following inductions that took place before the Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters concert at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center on Monday night.

Buddy Strong, Justin Wheelon and Tez Sherard were inducted before the show.

“Tonight we’re doing some very special

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login