Evans, Wright lauded by S.C. Press Association

Courier named among state’s best newspapers

COLUMBIA — The Pickens County Courier is proud to announce that two members of its staff have been recognized by the South Carolina Press Association (SCPA) for their outstanding work, and the newspaper was awarded third place in the state in the 2024–25 General Excellence category.

In both the SCPA’s Palmy Awards for advertising and its annual News Contest, Courier graphic artist Emily Wright and staff reporter Jason Evans received honors voted on by their peers in the newspaper industry.

Wright, a longtime ad designer and graphic artist who has been with the paper since its inception, earned a first-place award and three third-place honors in the recently announced Palmy Awards. She won first place in the under-7,500 circulation category (K and L combined) for a small-space ad promoting the Pickens County Humane Society. Judges remarked: “I am a big baby for animals, and I think this ad could literally get this baby saved and sent to a forever home. The colors of this ad are an attention grabber.”

Wright also earned second place in the open K division for her “Home and Garden” ad for Blue Ridge Pest Control. She received second-place honors in the combined K and L divisions in both the “Health Services” category for her Easley Audiology ad and the “Small Space Ad” category for Creekside Pet Grooming.

These latest honors bring Wright’s total number of Palmy Awards to 150 during her career at the Courier.

“We are so thankful to have Emily as part of the Courier family,” publisher Rocky Nimmons said. “She has been here since the beginning, and her talent has been one of the main reasons for our success. Emily’s ability to turn any ad into a head-turner is simply amazing. It’s a true gift that benefits everyone who advertises with us. She’s a generational talent, and we are beyond grateful for her.”

Earlier this year, the SCPA recognized the top editorial work from across the state, with Courier staff reporter Jason Evans earning a third-place award in the “Breaking News Reporting” category.

“It’s not easy for a weekly newspaper reporter to earn such a prestigious award in breaking news, but Jason’s coverage of Hurricane Helene’s devastation was incredible,” Nimmons said. “He was on top of the the event that touched every life in Pickens County. Jason is the best and hardest-working reporter I’ve ever worked with. He never stops — and he does it all for our readers. We’re thankful for him and couldn’t do it without him.”

The Courier itself was recognized as one of the best newspapers in South Carolina, placing third in the “General Excellence” category — the third time since 2019 the paper has earned a top-three distinction.

“General Excellence is the one award we all strive for each year,” Nimmons said. “Being named in the top three in our classification three times in the last five years is a testament to the people on our staff. Each person — from our inserters and carriers to those who sell ads and produce editorial content — plays a critical role in delivering the Courier every week.”

“All of their hard work wouldn’t mean anything without the businesses that support us and, most importantly, the thousands of readers who buy the paper and enjoy its content. The Pickens County Courier is part of the fabric that makes Pickens County what it is.”

