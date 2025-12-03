Family of late Easley Fire Captain named Easley Parade Grand Marshal

EASLEY — The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce announced last month that the family of retired Easley Fire Department Captain Barry Bridges has been selected as the Grand Marshals for the 2025 Easley Christmas Parade.

The honor was announced at the Easley Chamber of Commerce State of the County luncheon.

“Captain Bridges’ gave many years of dedicated service to the Easley community as a fireman” stated Dr. Brian Swords, Easley Chamber of Commerce President, but many never realized that Capt. Bridges also volunteered as Santa Claus for countless Easley Christmas parades

