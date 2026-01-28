Family of man found dead speaks out

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The family of a missing man whose body was found in Pickens earlier this month has released a statement criticizing those who have treated their relative’s death as “a source of entertainment.”

Timothy Lee Evett, 20, was last seen in downtown Pickens on Dec. 3, 2025. A body found in the area near C. David Stone Road in Pickens on Jan. 17 was officially identified

