Farley: Locally made products found all over the world

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — When Alliance Pickens executive director Ray Farley travels, he usually

finds products made in Pickens County at his destinations.

Farley, who has been in his role for 23 years, gave remarks Aug. 12 at the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s Manufacturers Council Luncheon.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes in that time period,” he said.

Farley was gifted tickets to attend the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., this

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login