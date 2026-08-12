Federal cuts impact cyclospora outbreak tracking

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — An infectious disease expert at Prisma Health says job cuts at the federal level, including at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have impacted the reporting and response to the cyclospora parasite.

Prisma Health held a Zoom briefing titled “Romaine calm: Expert answers on cyclospora” on July 23.

Moderator Rebecca Munnerlyn asked infectious diseases specialist Dr. Helmut Albrecht

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