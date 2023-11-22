Festive Christmas Fun in Pickens County

Pickens

The city of Pickens will light up to officially usher in the holiday season from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 24. The event will feature Christmas stories and carols before the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The tree lighting will take place at 409 E Cedar Rock St. in Pickens. Pictures with Santa are available at no charge.

A huge holiday market will also be held from 5-6 p.m. on the same day.

Dillard Funerals and Cremations will host its 29th annual Service of Remembrance event on Saturday,

