Festive Easter Fun In Pickens County

• Easter Bunny to be at Market at the Mill

Come see the Easter Bunny on April 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Market at the Mill, free to take your own pictures. They will also be having the Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt starting at 11 a.m. meet at Front Office for the first clue. The first one to find the Golden Egg WINS $100 Market Bucks (spends like cash).

• East Side Baptist to host Spring Fest

Join East Side Baptist Church, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty, for a fun-filled time of family-friendly activities at their Spring Festival! Come celebrate the season with them as we reflect on the true meaning of Easter, the resurrection of Jesus and the hope it brings, while enjoying fun activities for everyone such as Easter story, Easter and spring crafts, BBQ plates for sale, petting zoo and much more! The festival will take place on April 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., rain or shine! Bring your loved ones and invite your neighbors! Let’s celebrate this season of hope and joy together.

• Church Picnic set at FCC in Liberty

Fellowship Community Church – Liberty invites you to a Church Picnic, Norris Park 608 Norris Hwy, Central, SC 29630. Fun for the entire family there will be egg hunt, ball game for the adults/older kids, games, food, and inflatables and much more including prizes /Easter basket giveaways.Come, have fun with them on April 13 at 11:45 a.m.

• Hop over for egg hunt in Central

Hop on over to the Central Heritage Museum garden April 13 for their annual Easter Egg Hunt and Garden Party! They will have music, activities, pictures with the Easter Bunny, treat options, and 2,000 eggs to find, hunting begins at 2:00. Get eggcited for an afternoon of spring fun in Central!

• Rice’s Creek to host Easter Egg Hunt

Join Rice’s Creek Baptist Church, 504 Rices Creek Church Rd, Liberty, for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Family Park on April 16 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will plenty of eggs to hunt, prizes, sandwiches and dessert, and the Easter Bunny may hop in.

• Easter fun planned at Roller Time Center

Looking for something to do on Easter Weekend? Roll into Easter fun at our Egg-citing Skate and Hunt, Roller Time Family Skate Center Easley, 719 Ross Ave, Easley. Special visit from the Easter Bunny! Come roll with them on April 19 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Lace up your skates, hunt for hidden eggs, and enjoy a wheely awesome time with friends and family!

Don’t miss out on the ultimate Easter adventure on wheels.

• Easter Egg Hunt to be at Elljean Baptist

Kids (preschool to 5th grade) are invited to join Elljean Baptist Church, 605 Elljean Rd, Easley, for our annual Easter Egg Hunt! April 12 at 10 a.m.

• Hunt’s Memorial to host Easter events

Please join Hunt’s Memorial Baptist Church, 501 Alex Drive, Easley, for their annual youth sponsored Easter Egg Hunt for babies through fifth grade on April 19 at 10 a.m. and Easter Worship Service on April 20 at 10 a.m.