Find your challenge

Philippians 4:12-13 “I know both how to be abased, and I know how to abound: everywhere and in all things I am instructed both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

One of life’s greatest rewards is to find a challenge, study it, work it and achieve it! To be challenged is to be motivated. Motivation is the key to action and ultimately success and that great feeling of accomplishment.

Unchallenged people may be sad and have not a clue why. An uncle retired from an automotive plant in Ohio and moved back to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login