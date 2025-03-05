Fire on the Mountain

More than 200 acres burn in Six Mile Mountain fire, no injuries reported

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — Officials said a fire that burned more than 200 acres on Six Mile Mountain over the weekend resulted in no injuries or loss of life.

The fire began on Saturday, and firefighters worked overnight to control the fire, which had been 85 percent contained by Sunday. A massive plume of smoke filled the sky over the mountain on Saturday afternoon, then flames showed themselves against the black of night once the sun went down, but the only obvious visible evidence of the wildfire by Monday morning was the acres of burned vegetation spread around the sides of the mountain.

The fire prompted evacuations of some areas near the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login