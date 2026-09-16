Firefighter honored for more than half a century of service

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The agenda of Liberty City Council’s Sept. 14 meeting included honoring one of the city’s residents for his dedication to the fire service.

“We have the recognition of Mr. Randy Cartee for his 55 years of dedicated service to the fire service,” Mayor Andrea Wagner said as she welcomed Rep. Davey Hiott to the podium for the presentation.

Members of the fire service stood behind Hiott as he lauded Cartee.

“55 years of doing anything needs to be recognized, right?” Hiott said. “55

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