First responders join forces with local children for Shop with a Hero event

By Rocky Nimmons

Publisher

rnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Heads were turning, and people were watching as the magic of Christmas came to the Pickens Walmart last Thursday evening.

Area law enforcement officers, firemen and EMS workers put on a parade with sirens blaring and lights flashing for “Shop with a Hero,” where kids in need get taken shopping for Christmas gifts by area first responders.

The Shop with a Hero event provides children with the unique opportunity to shop for holiday gifts alongside local law enforcement and other first responders. Each child receives a gift card to help them purchase gifts for themselves and their families, making the festive season particularly special. The season of Christmas is about giving, and Shop with a Hero is a way for local

