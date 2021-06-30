Five rants and ramblings

Five random ramblings, rants and things I wonder about; and one kudo:

I understand there’s a worldwide shortage of cardboard. Whoa! How can this be? Just because every time Amazon sends my wife a bottle of fingernail polish it comes in a box big enough to hold a Fender Twin Reverb amplifier, that’s no excuse. She didn’t order that many bottles.

I have noticed lately, though, that they’ve been packing more things in big plastic envelopes. I would predict a shortage of plastic in the near future, but if that ever happens they could just reel some more in from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a floating accumulation of plastic that’s twice the size of Texas drifting somewhere between California and Hawaii.

—————