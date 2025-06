By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A 30-year-old Florida woman died last week after being struck by multiple v ehicles while in a Pickens County roadway.

Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as Desirae May Cote of St. Petersburg.

The incident happened at 3:40 a.m. Thursday,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login