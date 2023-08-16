Florida man drowns in Pickens County

COUNTY — A Florida man drowned near The Wall at Lake Jocassee on Saturday morning.

Anthony Reno, 50 , of Fleming Island, Fla., became unresponsive following a recreational dive in Lake Jocassee on Saturday.

Reno was transported to Prism Health Oconee Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Coroner Andrew P. Wilson, an autopsy is scheduled for a later date.

Reno’s death is being investigated by Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.