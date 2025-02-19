For the arts

The Sweet Potato Pie Kids, the YAM performing band, were invited by SC Arts Alliance to perform on the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia for SC Arts Day on Feb 13. State legislators, along with the general public, were set to be in attendance at this day of arts advocacy. Sadly, the Kids were not able to perform due to rain storms, but 18 kids, parents and grandparents went with Co-Director Betty McDaniel and Co-Assistant Director Logan Redding to the Statehouse anyway. Pictured above: Members of the Sweet Potato Kids and McDaniel meet with S.C. House Rep. Hiott and State Senator Rex Rice in the Speaker of the House’s beautiful office.