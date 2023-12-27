Forest Acres student works to bring holiday joy to many

EASLEY — When most people think of the Christmas holidays, they immediately think of a season of giving.

This year that spirit was on display in a major way courtesy of an Easley second-grader who exemplified it.

Brinley Evans, daughter of David and Jessica Evans, is a student at Forest Acres Elementary. The second grader raised $2,000 by making and selling bracelets and receiving donations for a local Christmas toy drive.

Brinley’s parents spoke with her one evening about Scruffy’s Auction’s upcoming Christmas toy drive for children who may not receive toys for Christmas.

Hearing that some kids may not receive any toys broke her heart and

