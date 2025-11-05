Former Easley mayor faces ethics complaint

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — The South Carolina Ethics Commission held a hearing last month about an ethics complaint filed against former Easley Mayor Butch Womack in 2022.

A panel of SCEC chairman Xavier Starkes, commissioner Bryant Caldwell and commissioner Helen Munnerlyn was held Oct. 16 in Columbia.

“The purpose of the hearing today will be to hear allegations … and to allow the respondent to present any

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login