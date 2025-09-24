Former LHS booster club treasurer, 2 others charged after investigation

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Three members of a local family are facing charges after police say approximately $40,000 was embezzled from the Liberty High School booster club and used for personal gain over a two-year span.

Brandy Spivey Karr, former treasurer of the Liberty High School booster club, faces charges of breach of trust greater than $10,000, computer crimes act and conspiracy, while Scottie Ray Karr and Shaun Ray Karr were both charged with conspiracy.

“The School District of Pickens County has policy and practices in place to support and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login