By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A civil lawsuit filed by the former director of the Pickens County Library System claims her February 2026 firing was the culmination of a years-long campaign by activists targeting her.

Stephanie Howard’s lawsuit was filed Nov. 9 in the Pickens County Court of Common Pleas and names as defendants Johnnelle Raines, Mark Kilburn, Danny Parton, Nancy Miller, Alesa Pinkerton, Brian Aiken, the Conservatives of the Upstate group, the Pickens County Library Association and Pickens County.

“This is a civil action arising from a multi-year, coordinated

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