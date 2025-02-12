Former OCSO deputy charged in Pickens County

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

CLEMSON — A former Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputy faces charges following an investigation requested by the Clemson Police Department.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Justin Alan Pelfrey, 36, of Seneca, with misconduct in office and public official misconduct in office on Feb. 7, SLED spokeswoman Renée Wunderlich said in a release.

SLED’s investigation was requested by the Clemson Police Department, she said.

A warrant claims that Pelfrey, while acting in his official capacity as an Oconee County

