Former Pickens admin files ethics complaint against city councilman

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Former Pickens city administrator Tim O’Briant has filed a complaint with the South Carolina Ethics Commission against Pickens County Councilman Cameron Rivers, alleging the councilman asked him to intervene in a legal case involving a relative.

The Courier received a copy of the complaint, which was sworn to and notarized on Sept. 1, several days after O’Briant was terminated as administrator on Aug. 27.

In the complaint, O’Briant alleged that “during approximately the year

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