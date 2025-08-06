Former S.C. House Rep. Skelton dies

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Former state representative, economics professor and longtime public servant B.R. Skelton died late last month at the age of 92.

Skelton, a Clemson native, served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2002-14, representing areas including Clemson, Central and Six Mile. Known by colleagues as “Clemson’s lobbyist in the House,” Skelton was widely respected for his advocacy for education and public service, particularly on behalf of Clemson University.

“B.R. was a dear friend of mine who helped me when I first got elected,” S.C. House District 4 Rep. Davey

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login