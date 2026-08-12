Former WWE star Heath Slater set to appear at AWL ‘High Stakes’ in Pickens

PICKENS — The American Wrestling League will return to the Market at the Mill this Saturday night, Aug. 15, for “High Stakes,” featuring former WWE star Heath Slater and some of the top independent wrestling talent from across the tri-state area.

Slater will headline the event as he challenges AWL Heavyweight Champion “Italian Steel” Don Furio. Slater has indicated he plans to stick around AWL for a while, which could make his arrival a major shakeup for Furio and the heavyweight championship picture.

The vacant AWL Tag Team Championships will also be decided in a five-team gauntlet featuring The Riots, The Hosey

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