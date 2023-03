Can somebody tell me why anyone would pay $60,000 for a pickup truck?

OK, I guess I know. Probably for the same reason I might pay $60,000 for a vintage Les Paul and a wall of Marshall amplifiers: to make me feel like a big man.

But I don’t have $60,000 to spare.

I have nothing against big fancy pickups (although the diesel ones are really annoying) or people

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login